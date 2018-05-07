‘I Can Only Imagine’ strays from source material, still OK

“God can forgive you. I can’t” is the theme of “I Can Only Imagine,” a film based on the life of lead singer, Bart Millard, of the contemporary Christian band, MercyMe. The film attempts to tell the story of how Bart came to write the title song which earned Dove Awards and is the best-selling Christian single of all time. It is the only Christian song to be certified 2x platinum by The Recording Industry Association of America.

An aspiring football player descended from an abusive, local football great, Bart injures his ankles in a game and chooses the glee club as his elective. The director gently strong-arms Bart to sing lead in the club’s production of “Oklahoma.” After collapsing on a diner stool at the sight of his son’s name in an advertisement for the play, the father is rushed to a hospital and diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Preferring to wallow in his bitter despair, the dad’s abuse escalates. Bart graduates high school and hits the road vowing never to return and joins up with the band, MercyMe. After several producers refuse to sign MercyMe during GMA Week in Nashville, an incredulous Bart realizes he must go home to face his past and set things right with his heavenly father and his earthly father.

Bart is portrayed by Broadway singer and West End star, J. Michael Finley (“Book of Mormon”). His singing voice, affable persona, and gentile enthusiasm make him a character who audiences will cheer to victory. Though this is Finley’s first film, he has a strong future under more compelling directing. Cloris Leachman has a cameo performance as Bart’s grandmother – who coins the band’s name – and veteran musician, Trace Adkins, portrays a jaded but hope-filled guru who gives Bart the motivational speech that pushes him to return home. Dennis Quaid portrays Bart’s father, Arthur, with such bottled fury that the audience will brace for a bout of barbaric violence that is surprisingly never shown onscreen.

There are plenty of tear-inducing moments as Bart struggles to find his way in life and become the man he should be. A stirring rendition of “Amazing Grace,” sung by Finley, that segues into Arthur’s funeral with his Leachman uttering the inspired phrase, “Imagine what he’s seeing up there, Bart. Just imagine …” is particularly wrenching.

For fans of MercyMe, the premise that truth is stranger than fiction would have aided this film’s testimony as several real-life essential details are excluded from the film. The film focuses myopically on Bart. His older brother – who also endured abuse – is never mentioned nor are the back stories of the band members who were integral in bringing the song to life. While the film presents Arthur as a mean son-of-a-gun who’s bitter from the ravages of life, in reality, he was involved in an accident with a diesel truck that left him in a coma for eight weeks. He would awake a different man. Bart’s father died in 1991 when Bart was 18 and in college – long before his musical career took off and about seven years before he would write the title song on an empty bus. The song was written and recorded in 1999 but wouldn’t gain attention until 2004 when it appealed to mainstream listeners. While those moments are not needed to boost the film’s story of love and redemption, the absence of such subdues the story of a young man’s salvation from barbaric conditions and the persons whom God sent to encourage his journey. Christians are reminded that God’s amazing stories of redemption don’t require embellishment or reductions.

“The dad I always wanted is about to leave me. How is that fair? My dad was a monster and I saw God transform him into the man I wanted to be – my best friend,” says Bart somberly. Ultimately, this story is about redemption. Bart’s dad is redeemed by Christ which heals his relationship with his son and Bart is redeemed through his healed relationship with his dad to freely express his gifts as an artist. Viewers are inspired to follow their dreams – as they are God-given – but they can only come to fruition with honesty of heart, a forgiving nature and authenticity.



Fans of MercyMe: 5 out of 5 Miners

People who love feel-good films: 4 out of 5 Miners

People who are annoyed when films stray from the compelling real story: 2 out 5 Miners