Jake Scott to represent Kingman Academy at D-III Golf State Championship

KINGMAN – It’s only his sophomore season, but Kingman Academy’s Jake Scott is headed to the Division III State Championship starting Tuesday at Omni Tucson National Golf Course.

“He’s played in some bigger tournaments and done well,” Tigers head coach BJ Maticic said. “… He plays better when he’s playing with better kids as well. That focuses him a little bit more. So I’m actually looking forward to how he’s going to do and how he reacts to playing with some of the kids in the top 10 on the first day.”

Scott will tee off at 1:52 p.m. today, but Maticic knows he can’t watch every second of his play.

“Sometimes it can be a little bit of a burden me being there just for him,” Maticic said. “Being there too much can get in his head and not being there enough could worry him a little bit.”

When the Tigers go as a team, Maticic separates his time between a number of different players. With Scott being the lone golfer, that’ll change.

“With just one, I’ll have to drive away or step away a little bit,” Maticic said. “So he has space and then come back and check in on him.”

No matter the result, Scott has a great chance to use this year’s state championship as an opportunity to improve for his final two seasons with Academy.

“By his senior year, I have no doubt he’s going to be in the top 10 in the state,” Maticic said. “With his drive and everything, he’s at least 42nd as a sophomore. That’s huge.”

Scott proved that over the weekend during the Metro Invitational at McDowell Mountain Golf Course. He shot a 20-over 163 during the two-day tournament to finish tied for 15th.

Academy’s Jacob Heppler was next with a 25-over 168 for 19th, followed by Lance Stuztman in a tie for 68th and Amanda Villeso in 71st.

As a team, the Tigers finished with a 182-over 754 to take 12th.