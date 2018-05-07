Kingman Photo | Diggin’ teaching children

The Cerbat Garden Club visits KAOL preschool monthly September through April, on the third Wednesday of the month. They teach the children about gardening through a themed lesson plan. Because of Spring Break, the Garden Club ladies visited the children May 2 to talk about recycling and how important it is to recycle, reuse and reduce in order to keep our Earth clean. Pictured below is Sweet Pea from the Dig It Kingman Community Garden visiting Mrs Driscoll’s classroom in March when she helped the Garden Club plant peas and other root vegetables. The Garden Club will next meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday,at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens at 2301 Lillie Ave. The public is welcome to attend.