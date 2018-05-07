Kingman Photo | Play on!

Ten Kingman Middle School band students were selected by audition for the 2018 Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Arizona Middle School Regional Honor Band. Held on February 24, 2018 in Prescott, auditions assessed the technical accuracy of over 400 sixth, seventh & eighth grade musicians through the performance of musical excerpts, memorized scales and sight reading. Kingman Middle School ranked in the top three schools from across northern Arizona with the most band participants; two KMS students ranked first chair in their respective instrument sections. The honor music festival featured the region’s most talented band, choir and orchestra middle/junior high school students at Coconino High School in Flagstaff, Arizona.