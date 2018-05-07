KRMC receives safety rating of C

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center recently received a “C” grade from the LeapFrog Group, which is a one-grade improvement from the “D” they received back in the spring of 2017.

Leapfrog is a nonprofit organization that serves as a voice for health care purchasers using their data to influence positive change in U.S. health care and advocates for hospital transparency by collecting data and analyzing it.

LeapFrog measures a hospital with different ratings such as infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems, and staff.

For the MRSA infections, KRMC scored low on LeapFrogs meter with an overall worse score of 3.642.

When the Daily Miner spoke to Leslie Juzek, director of quality management for KRMC, she said that from July 2016 to June 2017, the time span the hospital was scored, they only had nine MRSA infections for 43,000 patient days spent in the hospital.

“We just put a process improvement initiative together to help reduce it,” Juzek said.

From July 2017 to April 2018, KRMC reported it has had three MRSA infections out of 31,600 patient days.

LeapFrog also grades hospitals on a “Never Events Management,” which is when rare but extremely serious medical errors occur.

LeapFrog grades hospital on five categories under the “Never Events Mangement;” apologize to patient and their family, waive all costs, perform a root cause analysis, and report the event to an external agency, which KRMC is working on improving.

“We are going to be joining in a patient safety organization,” Juzek said. “By Fall 2018 we’ll meet all five components.”

KRMC does have a policy in place, but does not report to an outside agency.

According to LeapFrog, KRMC scored high for C. diff infections (clostridium difficile), a bacterium that causes diarrhea and can be spread via contaminated equipment or providers failing to wash hand in between patients.

From January to April of 2017, KRMC reported 17 infections of C. diff.

“Our C. diff score was high because the hospital used a sensitive test that picked up the normal amount people have in their bodies, rather than patients who got it in the hospital,” Juzek said

From January 2018 to April 2018, after adjusting the test used to only pick up hospital patients, KRMC’s C. diff infections dropped from 17 to 7.

The hospital focuses on hand hygiene and will be installing new automated hand sanitizers outside of patients’ rooms and in public areas.



Juzek said they feel very good about the test change and will see a big difference.

Leapfrog didn’t have a grade for KRMC in the fall of 2017 because the grade was “suppressed” by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“When the data was inaccurate they suppressed it because it would have been unfair to grade with inaccurate information,” Juzek said.

The hospital was working with CMS to correct the data errors, and when LeapFrog pulled the data they pulled the inaccurate data. KRMC said in 2017 that its “D” grade was also because of incorrect data and terminated an infection control worker who had reported the wrong numbers.

The hospital did score high in other areas, including having enough qualified nurses, reducing the risk for patients, and staff working to prevent errors.

KRMC CEO Brian Turney has challenged the organization to reduce hospital acquired conditions and keep patient safety a priority.