Letter | KEU thanks community

Dear Kingman Community and Surrounding Areas:

On behalf of the Arizona Educators United and the Arizona Education Association, your local liaisons and members would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank you for your support of the RedForEd Movement.

Painting the town red, honking during walk ins/stand outs/rallies, and engaging in meaningful dialogues empowered KUSD #20 and KAOL educators to advocate for a fully funded education for all students in our rural community.

Additionally, we would like to express our appreciation to the school boards, administration, colleagues, parents, and students for their support during this unprecedented time. Please be assured that we will continue to strive for sustainability in order to provide students with a quality education which includes certified teachers, increased paraprofessionals and personnel, and updated materials and technology.

In closing, the support from numerous individuals, businesses, schools, the press, and the city council has resulted in a commUNITY that values education and is willing to invest in the future of our children.

With Sincerest Gratitude,

Kingman Educators United & Kingman Education Association