Licenses and Permits | May 7, 2018

Mohave County issued the follow building permits for the week ending April 27:

Tri State Solar: 3756 N. Egar Road, Golden Valley; rooftop solar.

Raje Anand: 20691 N. Del Mar Drive, Dolan Springs; 200 amp electrical.

Old Trails: 1254 E. Levee Dr, Mohave Valley; demo.

Rodney Bond: 2001 S. Old Cooks Road, Kingman; upgrade electric.

Paul Cannan: Mohave Valley; 200 amp electric meter panel.

Scott Crane Roofing: 8001 Evergreen Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.

Heather Ramos: Kingman; demo.

Ambient Edge: 2612 S. DW Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Sharilyn Walters: 4395 N. Bake Drive, Kingman; 100 foot gas line replacement.

Den Heaton: Moccasin; demo.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replacement, roof heat pump.

Fairway Constructors: Kingman; Block wall Garden; $4,464.00

Ambient Edge: 4181 N. Dewey Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replacement with heat strips on ground.

Ambient Edge: 2981 W. Malibu Road, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

One Source Heating and Cooling: 1760 E. Jon Lane, Mohave Valley; HVAC installation.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending April 26:

Techsico LLC: 809 W. Jefferson St., Kingman; comm tower; $30,000.

Devault Electric LLC: 315 Oak St., Kingman; electric; $775.00

Extreme Comfort: 1916 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electric; $1,714.63.

Walker Service Electric: 550 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; $1,200.00.

Michael Strain Builders: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $50,000.

KC Orr Builders: 702 Eastern St., Kingman; demo; zero dollars.

Angle Homes: residential grading. Zero dollars.

Angle Homes: residential grading. Zero dollars.

Jay Gates: 3334 Karen Ave., Kingman; awnings; $500.00

Mohave Shadez: 2819 Phoenix Ave., awnings; $3,732.45.

Interstate Carport: 4845 Scotty Drive, Kingman; detach carport; $4,693.50.

Walker Service Electric: 604 N. Fourth St., Kingman; electric; $1,400.00.

Walker Service Electric: 565 E. Simon Ave., Kingman; electric; $1,400.00.

Big Red Construction: 3535 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $116,186.90.

Angle Homes: 2004 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $235,187.10.

Angle Homes: 3362 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $190,461.77.

Big Red Construction: 3542 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $116,186.90.

Big Red Construction: 3543 N. Pearl Street, Kingman; new SFR; $116,186.90.

Big Red Construction: 3538 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; new SFR; $116,186.90.

Big Red Construction: 3538 N. Irving St., Kingman; new SFR; $116,186.90.

Forty Four Construction: 2682 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $179,774.54.

Angle Homes: 3350 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $151,294.20.

Big Red Construction: 3539 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $116,186.90.

Big Red Construction: 2115 Apache Drive., Kingman; remodel; $5,000.00.

Tasha Velasquez: 2627 Southern Ave., Kingman; remodel; $5,500.00.

Discount Sign: 112 Eighth St., Kingman; sign on building; $493.18.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 27.

Kars by Karl: 3789 Praireview Drive, Kingman; auto detail.

Alliance Financial Resources: 2404 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. F, Kingman; mortgage company.

Ventura Hotels: 1121 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; hotel.

Traxx Entertainment: 3045 Tiffany Lane, Kingman; entertainment.

AZ Dip and Detail: 864 Country Club Drive, Kingman; auto detail.

Citizens Communications: 3129 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; communication equipment.

The Club for Youth: 301 N. First St., Kingman; non-profit human services.

Welter’s Services: 2577 Hackberry Road, Kingman; mobile tool sales.

The Word Nerd: 3105 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; online services.

Kustom Wood Creations: 7836 E. Burro Drive, Kingman; arts and crafts.