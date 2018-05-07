Secretary of State candidate seeking to preserve integrity of the office

KINGMAN – Steve Gaynor isn’t a politician. Not by a long shot. He is a businessman who has lived in Arizona for the last 37 years, and he has a few concerns about the Secretary of State position.

With plans to address those concerns, Gaynor has thrown his hat in the ring and started on the campaign trail.

Gaynor was born and raised in New York and attended Harvard Business School. After graduating from Harvard Business School, Gaynor worked in a number of industries before purchasing a small printing company in West Phoenix in 1988.

In the early 2000s, Gaynor bought a printing plant in Denver and started one in Los Angeles. By 2007, the company had grown to about 350 employees and $50 million in sales. That year, he sold the Denver and Phoenix plants, leaving him with a commercial printing plant in Los Angeles, which he still owns but does not operate. His wife of 31 years Dorothy was born in Tucson, and they have three adult children, all of whom have attended ASU and live in the Phoenix metro area.

Gaynor has financially supported dozens of Republican candidates over the years. He has contributed to many sitting Republican senators including Tom Cotton, Steve Daines, Ron Johnson and Pat Toomey. He has also supported all of the Republican members of Arizona’s Congressional delegation and Gov. Doug Ducey’s re-election campaign.

Gaynor said he had never thought of running for office until someone mentioned they were worried the Secretary of State office was vulnerable to being taken by a Democrat.

“If there was just one problem, I wouldn’t be doing this,” Gaynor told the Daily Miner April 28. “It’s the pattern of failure that has come from the office. But don’t take my word for it, there are plenty of third-party sources out there.”

Gaynor said his experience as a commercial printer is beneficial to the position because he knows plenty about document security as well as information technology, including cyber security. Gaynor also has years of experience managing people, which he said is a crucial part of the position.

“The Secretary of State is about overseeing people,” Gaynor said. “And right now relationships with certain people are not so good.”

Gaynor’s campaign focuses first and foremost on restoring voter confidence. He plans to review the mission statement and goals of the office to make sure they are consistent and legally aboveboard. His second major task is implementing quality control, because “errors like failing to mail 200,000 information pamphlets can only occur when there is a lack of proper quality control protocols,” Gaynor’s campaign site reads.

“Every step of the process, there are quality control procedures,” Gaynor said. “Someone, somewhere along the lines should have known it was short. There are a numbers of steps that could have caught it but didn’t.”

Gaynor added that the response after an error like that is also important, and there are plenty of ways to recover from something like that.

The most important task of any Secretary of State, however, is being the chief elections officer. Gaynor said he wants to make sure the integrity of elections is preserved, regardless of party affiliation. Every single one of the 15 county elections should be well run, and each county election is just as important as the last one.

“Voting is the foundation of democracy,” Gaynor said. “It’s why we have our freedom … every generation has to vote or we will lose it.”