Tiny homes, cargo containers return to City Planning and Zoning Commission agenda

KINGMAN – Tiny homes and cargo containers remain on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s agenda after months of discussion, and regulations pertaining to both will be discussed at the commission’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.



The commission directed City staff to draft a definition of tiny homes at its April 10 meeting, as well as to amend zoning ordinances pertaining to the allowance of tiny homes within particular zoning districts.

Tiny homes are currently permitted in rural residential and residential manufactured home zoning districts. However, after months of discussions and public outreach yielded public concern about appearance criteria, the commission voted to have staff draft ordinance text amendments disallowing tiny homes in those districts, with the exception of the R-MH-6 district.

The commission also voted for staff to draft a zoning ordinance text amendment exempting tiny homes in the R-2 zoning district from being a minimum of 860 square feet and having a width of 24 feet. Another amendment staff was directed to draft would permit tiny home construction on lots of 25 by 100 feet in the R-2 district if they can be connected to the sewer system.

The commission will also address cargo container allowance in Kingman, in the context of both tiny homes as well as storage.

Kingman citizens have been turning to cargo containers for their storage needs, though some have been putting containers to use in residentially zoned areas of Kingman. Cargo containers are not currently permitted in those zoning districts.

Staff is looking for direction from the commission regarding allowance of cargo containers in residentially zoned areas. Those areas, rural residential, R-1-20, R-1-4, R-MH-20 and R-MH-40, would need to meet certain criteria and have a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet. Additional considerations like container stacking will also be discussed.

If the commission directs staff to make ordinance text amendments regarding cargo containers in residential districts, staff will ask for clarification and expansion on container regulations in commercial zoning districts. Clarifying text amendments would include prohibiting the stacking of containers, and amendments that would ensure cargo containers don’t take up off-street parking loading or landscaping areas.