Veterans: Have your healthcare questions answered

KINGMAN – Veterans seeking more information about the VA health care system can have their questions answered at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Veterans Town Hall meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Kingman CBOC Clinic, 2668 Hualapai Mountain Road.

Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, says he looks forward to seeing all those veterans who have healthcare through the VA.

“It’s important because this is their opportunity to talk directly to the leadership of the Northern Arizona VA, and to express their concerns or compliments,” Farrell said.

Kingman-area veterans can ask questions of VA leadership, service line managers and subject matter experts who will be present at the meeting. Literature and brochures will be provided at information tables.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get direct answers from the people who have the answers, or who can get the answers for them,” Farrell said.

For more information, call Mary Dillinger, NAVAHCS public affairs officer, at 928-717-7587.