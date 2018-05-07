Volunteers make a difference at Kingman Regional Medical Center and in the community

Volunteering can be seen as a way to give back to the community. Whether it’s in your local school, food bank, animal shelter, museums or hospital, a volunteer is there to offer their time and courtesy to those from the community or people from out of town. Volunteers provide a lending hand to the employees of the institution.

The 150 volunteers at Kingman Regional Medical Center are the first to greet you at the door and offer their time to the staff and anyone visiting a loved one at the hospital or have to be there for an appointment.

One of the many volunteers at the hospital recently won volunteer of the year. Fred Farshler started volunteering at KRMC because his wife had suggested they needed a courtesy shuttle driver. He has now been a volunteer at the hospital for over two years.

“It’s a job I love, I really do,” Frashler said.

His wife was a nominee for the volunteer of the year award and in the end she said he earned it. They both have started up businesses in the past, worked as realtors and worked together for many years.

“We’ve been together for many years,” Frashler said. “We’re always together.”

Sandra Moore has been a volunteer at the hospital for about 10 months. She first heard about the program from a flyer she saw at her doctor’s office. She has a good relationship with the other volunteers and memorable encounters with her patients.

“There are several,” she said. “(Like) playing poker with a patient and beating her bad.”

She helps at the information desk in the hospital, the gift shop and other areas where she is needed. At the end of the day she feels good making someone’s day a little bit easier.

KRMC’s volunteer program also has youth division called “Volunteen” with about 60 teenagers volunteering their time. Luis Camez and Lav Lovato, who were nominated for volunteer of the year, are two of the teens that volunteer their time to help out the community.

“I wanted to help the community,” Lovato said. “And it will look good on my resume for college.”

Camez decided to volunteer at the hospital to gain some experience for when he starts pursuing his career in the medical field.

“They can see what it’s like and decide to see if this is something they really want to do,” volunteer manager Kelli Truver said.

Lovato has been volunteering at the hospital for over a year and plans to join the Air Force as a pilot but being a medic is the backup plan.

The teen program is open year-round but before it was only open during the summers where they can do everything except drive. Teens are able to start volunteering at the hospital at 14.

Debra Lajoie heard about the volunteer program through the KRMC website and has been a volunteer for a year and a half. She helps at the gift boutique and the information desk.

“I have been volunteering for many years and always felt very good at the end of the day being able to help others,” Lajoie said.

Her favorite encounters with patients are being able to help them every Friday when they come in for their appointments.

“I look forward to seeing them and them seeing me,” she said.



Truver said KRMC is a great place to volunteer where you can help out community members, friends and family.

“It’s a great way to be a part of the community and be a part of something bigger,” Truver said.

As the hospital is expanding, the volunteer program is planning to expand as well. Truver said you can never have enough volunteers and there’s always that extra touch volunteers can give back to those patients and community.