Diet Center’s Nutrition Tip of the Week: High nutrition, low cost

Have you ever heard yourself say, “It is just too expensive to eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, so why even bother?”

Many people make the mistake of thinking that eating a healthy, well balanced diet must cost a lot of money.

There are highly nutritious foods that fit into a healthy diet available at low cost. In the starch group, you can find potatoes, whole-wheat bread, and rice at inexpensive prices. Fruits such as bananas, apples, and cantaloupe, and vegetables such as carrots, cucumbers, green peppers, and tomatoes are also low cost nutritional items. Yellow summer squash and the crookneck variety are also very nutritious. And many people will be growing them in their gardens soon. In a ½ cup of boiled yellow summer squash, there’s about 1.3 grams of fiber, which helps you feel full and helps lower cholesterol levels. There is also folate in summer squash, which is important for blood cell formation and protein metabolism. It contains vitamin C, which helps fight infections and heal wounds; and magnesium, which affects potassium and calcium balance, is also provided. These squashes are soft, so the rind and seeds may be consumed. Select small, firm yellow squash and try them in stir-fries or soups. September is the last month this vegetable is at its peak quality.

Dried beans top off the list of high fiber, low-fat inexpensive food items you can enjoy. Skim milk and eggs offer nutritious, high quality protein options at low cost as well. Selecting foods high in nutrition doesn’t have to take much away from your budget. There are many choices available that pack a lot of nutrition power for little from your pocket!

Remember also the food you eat has a direct impact on how you feel physically and emotionally. A poor dietary intake can cause you to be tired, fatigued, irritable, nervous, depressed and unmotivated. Poor dietary intake can also impair your memory and decrease your attention span. Anger, stress, or food disorders that stem from a poor dietary intake affects your muscular and nervous systems.

A diet that is low in fat, sodium, cholesterol and that is balanced in calories, carbohydrates and protein; leads to good health. You can be at a lower risk of weight related health problems, feel relaxed, and have peace of mind. A healthy body at your desired weight can give you a feeling of control and confidence. A good diet helps boost or keep your energy levels up as well. So, practice saying to yourself, “I just can’t afford to not eat well.”

