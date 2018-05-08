Fire causes $30,000 damage to Supurba Avenue house, cause unknown

KINGMAN – Fire caused about $30,000 in damage to a home in the 2600 block of Supurba Avenue Sunday, with four fire engines and a battalion dispatched by Kingman Fire Department.

The call came in at 5:14 p.m. and firemen who first arrived at the scene reported a large column of black smoke and fire coming from the garage windows and overhead door of the single-family residence.

Crews immediately began attacking the fire from the front of the garage using a truck-mounted master stream nozzle, Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton said. Firefighters converted from defensive to offensive mode and entered the rest of the house.

They twice confirmed clearance of any occupants within the home and quickly brought the flames under control. Firefighters were on scene for four hours.

The fire was mostly contained to the garage, but heavy smoke and some water damage was noted throughout the home.

Residents were not home at the time of the blaze, and no one was hurt during the fire, Eaton reported. American Medical Response helped with rehab, and Kingman Police Department assisted with traffic control.

Fire investigators have yet to identify a cause, but the fire is not considered suspicious.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department