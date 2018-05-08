Horoscopes | May 8, 2018

Birthdays: Stephen Amell, 37; Enrique Iglesias, 43; Melissa Gilbert, 54; David Keith, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Speak up. Offer solutions and do what you can to help, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let an emotional situation interfere with your work. Take care of business first, and don’t share your personal problems with anyone you work with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Forget about taking care of everyone else. You deserve a break, and you should be putting yourself first for a change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Lighten up and do something you really enjoy. Refuse to let anyone put demands on you or your time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Strive to maintain balance, integrity and structure. You will outmaneuver anyone or anything that gets in your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to your script if you want to stay out of trouble. Know your intention and move forward knowing you will reach your destination.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Travel, educational pursuits and expanding your skills will all come into play if you engage in networking functions or gatherings that will help bring about much-needed change. Speak up, even if you face someone who disagrees with you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Partnerships will need extra care. Be mindful and listen to what others have to say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust and love go hand in hand. If something doesn’t sound accurate, ask questions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t expect personal matters to run smoothly. Take care of business concerns first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep a level head when dealing with someone who tends to be possessive or indulgent. Know when to say no, and you’ll avoid a situation that could get you into trouble.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be honest about what you can do or how you feel. If you lead someone on or make a promise you don’t want to keep, you will end up stressing over how to turn things around.