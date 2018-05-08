Kingma Concert Band to play music for ‘Young at Heart’

KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band is performing a free concert, “Young at Heart,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mohave County Library, 3269 Burbank St.

The concert will feature music for children of all ages, including Disney film favorites, movie music by John Williams and selections from the Hunger Games and Apollo 13.

“Be a kid again and travel back in time to your youth with music performed by the Kingman Concert Band,” conductor Julie Gragg said.

The concert band is a nonprofit organization in its 19th year of bringing free musical performances to Kingman.

The band depends on financial contributions to pay for its music library, rehearsal space and other related costs. For more information, go to www.kingmanconcertband.com.

Information provided by Kingman Concert Band