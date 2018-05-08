Kingman is the first stop for gubernatorial candidate David Garcia

KINGMAN – David Garcia, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will be in Kingman offering residents the chance to learn more about him and his campaign at a meet and greet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Beale Street Brews, 510 E. Beale St.

“Kingman is important,” Garcia said of why Kingman is the first stop on his campaign bus tour. “We are always interested in understanding the unique interests and challenges of rural areas, and to get information from rural people on how to address issues in rural Arizona.”

Garcia is running a unique campaign in that he is not taking corporate tax or lobbyist dollars. He explained his campaign is out to move Arizona in a “fundamentally different direction.”

“When folks get elected through corporate tax and lobbyists, they have to answer to them,” Garcia said. “I’m not in this to answer to lobbyists, I’m in this to answer to my fellow Arizonans.”

Garcia also plans to include education and the environment in that new direction.

“Our campaign is without question focused on the future of Arizona,” he said. “And to me that involves investing in public education at all levels, making sure our working families are stable, and looking out for Arizona’s natural beauty and environment.”

Garcia described himself as an educator, a legislator, a first generation college graduate, an Army veteran and as being “Arizona born and raised.” Rather than having voters come to Maricopa County to learn more about his campaign, he is starting a bus tour that will allow him to see the state on the ground level and interact with its people in the same way.

“You have to gather people,” he said. “But once you do that, we’re going to be out there having conversations with people about ideas that are still in formulation.”

He spoke of Arizona’s landscape and all the beauty it offers, and noted his excitement in getting out of Phoenix to see it.

“Look out for the big purple bus that’s going to be rolling into town tomorrow morning,” Garcia said Tuesday.