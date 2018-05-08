Kingman Republican Women welcome Superior Court judge candidates, author

Author Barry Webb signs copies of his book after a recent Kingman Republican Women meeting. KRW meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Dam Bar and Steak House, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Daily Miner file photo

  • Originally Published: May 8, 2018 10:03 a.m.

    • KINGMAN - The Kingman Republican Women is having their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dam Bar and Steak House, 1960 E Andy Devine Ave.

    The meeting will have a variety of guest speakers to hear from, including Superior Court candidates and an author.

    Lenore Knutsen, candidate for Mohave County Superior Court Judge in Division 6 will be attending the meeting. She currently works for the Mohave County Attorney’s Office representing the interests of the county on a variety of legal matters.

    The second guest speaker for the afternoon is Virginia Crews, who is also running for Mohave County Superior Court Judge Division 6. She is a criminal defense attorney and partner at a Kingman law firm.

    Dr. Marvin Robertson is the author of the book “Kingman, Heart of Historic Route 66,” and will also be at the meeting.

    Meeting cost is $3, on-your-own lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and those who are not members are welcome to attend.

    Information provided by the Kingman Republican Women

