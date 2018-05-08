Kingman Republican Women welcome Superior Court judge candidates, author

KINGMAN - The Kingman Republican Women is having their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dam Bar and Steak House, 1960 E Andy Devine Ave.

The meeting will have a variety of guest speakers to hear from, including Superior Court candidates and an author.

Lenore Knutsen, candidate for Mohave County Superior Court Judge in Division 6 will be attending the meeting. She currently works for the Mohave County Attorney’s Office representing the interests of the county on a variety of legal matters.

The second guest speaker for the afternoon is Virginia Crews, who is also running for Mohave County Superior Court Judge Division 6. She is a criminal defense attorney and partner at a Kingman law firm.

Dr. Marvin Robertson is the author of the book “Kingman, Heart of Historic Route 66,” and will also be at the meeting.

Meeting cost is $3, on-your-own lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and those who are not members are welcome to attend.

Information provided by the Kingman Republican Women