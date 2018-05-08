Letter | Are we a sovereign nation of laws or not?

As the five bus loads of illegals from Central America hit Tijuana; encouraged from within the U.S. by “People Without Frontiers” (ie: a world without borders), 20 U.S. immigration attorney’s have traveled to meet them in Tijuana.

Their goal? To hold workshops to counsel them on how to flaunt our laws in our faces, say the right things such as, “We’re coming to work, not to be a burden.”

Under Mexico’s “General Law of Population,” had they tried this there, aided and abetted by Mexican citizens helping them violate Mexico’s law, they would all have been immediately incarcerated. Instead, Mexico helps them get across their country to our country – actually another violation.

But no, they’ve come all the way from Guatemala to California where they can vote, get driver’s licenses and many other benefits; the ultimate goal being to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system.

Meanwhile, 4 million wait to come here legally, many of them Asian and well educated who would not be a drain on our country and whose legal wait is made even longer as we have to deal with these mostly uneducated people from south of the border.

It’s not fair but thanks to the Democrats, if you’re Central American, they decided you can come here and convince our country you’re in danger and need asylum. Bad law plus half the world is in that same boat. In fact, parts of Chicago and New York City are probably more dangerous than Central America, but the Dems need those votes for the next election.

If we want to remain a sovereign nation of laws that must be enforced, then we must vote Republican. We already see huge results in many areas such as lower taxes, more jobs, low unemployment, businesses moving back to America and a breakthrough with North Korea under Republican President Trump, in spite of the progressives daily attacking him.