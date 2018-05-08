Letter | We need Mueller’s results

Our CCIO (Chief Clown In Office) is scarier than any real clown, even the ones in horror movies. He has denigrated, humiliated, embarrassed and shamed this nation and our people. He has destroyed America’s reputation for honest leadership and fair dealing. He is the first person of whom it can truly be said that when his lips are moving he is lying.

Trump has an inbred hatred of women, minorities, liberals, moderates and anyone who disagrees with him. He demands the highest loyalty and offers only infidelity in return. The only person he respects and listens to is himself in all his flatulent glory and goes to extremes to exalt himself in the most shameful ways. He abusively mimics Christ when he stands with outstretched arms and hands and a look of feigned pious innocence on his ugly orange face.

He is pompous, overblown, pontifical, portentous and pretentious. Much of his misbehavior has given to reasonable speculation that he is insane, unfit to hold any public office, and on more than a few occasions dishonest to the level of prosecutable criminality.

Trump cares nothing for our Constitution, laws, courts, judges, or the people of this nation. His callous greed is remarkable in it’s blatant profit-making while holding the highest office in the land, and it is highly likely he has sold us out to Russia through his affair with Vladimir Putin.

The kindest thing that may be said about his base supporters is that they are deluded beyond belief and rehabilitation. Trump’s catastrophic acquisition of the lowest ratings on every measurable scale is a debacle of immense proportions. How did this misshapen mistake ever achieve the office of president? Russian meddling, for certain, as well as unlawful gerrymandering, and appealing to the right-wing’s basest and violent emotions.

That said, the only positive result of his time in office is that it has produced a blue wave sweeping the nation. What will he do in the face of such resistance after the elections later this year? If he had any morals at all he’d resign, but it’s clear that will not happen, leaving it up to Mr. Mueller to submit irrefutable evidence of his unlawful and criminal behavior that one hopes will rise to the level of traitorous conduct and lead to his being so prosecuted, found guilty, and sentenced to natural life in prison.

Mr. Mueller, please. We need your results now before Trump manages to achieve irreversible harm.