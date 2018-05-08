MCC student will be awarded $10,000 at commencement

KINGMAN – Graduation in and of itself is worth celebrating, but one student will have another reason to throw their cap come Mohave Community College’s commencement ceremony Friday thanks to the first annual presentation of the Kathy Hodel Outstanding Student Award.

The $10,000 award will go to a graduating student who has excelled academically and volunteered in their community. The award honors Kathy Hodel, a MCC advocate, fundraiser and affiliate with nonprofit organizations throughout Mohave County.

“This is not a scholarship, it’s an award, and the student can use the money however he or she wants,” said James Jarman, MCC spokesman, in a press release.

James Childe, a friend of Hodel’s and a MCC instructor, endowed $200,000 to start the award program in honor of Hodel, who has terminal cancer.

“I’ve never seen anyone give so much of themselves for others as Kathy does,” said Childe in a MCC press release. “That’s why the student who wins the Kathy Hodel Outstanding Student Award will be someone who, like Kathy, strives to help others.”

Community service is a large component of the award. Applicants needed to complete a minimum of 30 hours of community service in the year prior to applying.

MCC has chosen the first recipient of the award but is waiting to release the name.



Jarman said students graduating next year and who are interested in applying can start thinking of community service projects they’d like to be a part of.

“Now would be the time to start thinking about volunteer work,” he said.

Information provided by Mohave Community College.