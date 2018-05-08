Mohave Community College wants you prepared for any emergency

KINGMAN – Realizing you don’t have the skills or know how to deal with an emergency situation as it occurs is a bad spot to be in, and so it’s the goal of Mohave Community College to prepare people for those kind of scenarios through its emergency preparedness workshop.

The one-day workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17 at Building 800 at MCC’s Kingman campus, 1970 Jagerson Ave. The class is $43 and supplies are included.

According to a MCC press release, participants will learn how to prepare for everyday emergency situations, disasters and catastrophic events. Dan Miller, class instructor, will demonstrate usage of survival tools and will discuss emergency scenarios.

To reserve a seat, go to ce.mohave.edu and search for course number CMW 027 113.

Information provided by Mohave Community College.