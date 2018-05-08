Mohave County closes Deer Canyon Road due to fire threat

KINGMAN – South Deer Canyon Road was closed Tuesday from Hualapai Mountain Road due to extremely dry weather conditions, said Donna Steadman, engineer with Mohave County Public Works.

The road, which provides access to Deer Canyon campground in Hualapai Mountain Park, was closed at the recommendation of Byron Steward, director of Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management.

“The Deer Canyon area has a significant buildup of undergrowth, small trees and other ladder fuels that significantly add to the wildland fuel load and fire danger, especially in very dry conditions,” Steward said in an email to the Daily Miner.

“The county has received reports of members of the public, probably teenagers, partying in Deer Canyon at night and lighting campfires that could, if fanned by high winds or not properly contained or extinguished, ignite a wildfire that would pose an immediate and severe threat to the park and the Pine Lake community with little or no warning,” he added.

Risk and Emergency Management, along with County Parks and other agencies, is starting work this week to remove some of the wildfire fuel load in Deer Canyon and mitigate some of the conditions contributing to the danger, Steward said.