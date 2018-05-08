Mohave County Sheriff gets $75,000 for rifle suppressors

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was approved Monday for $75,000 to buy rifle suppressors from Proforce Law Enforcement, even though one citizen felt the money could be put to better use with officer training and other equipment.

Supervisor Jean Bishop pulled the item from the board’s consent agenda so the public could understand why the sheriff’s office needs the suppressors, which are not silencers, but do muffle the rifle shots that have caused hearing damage for some officers.

MCSO Capt. Dean McKie said patrol officers, not SWAT, are usually the first to respond to incidents of active shooters, which are becoming more prevalent.

He showed a short video of officers firing rifles with suppressors without having to wear hearing protection, thereby allowing them to communicate with each other on scene.

“Most officers don’t use their side arms, but we still issue them. Most of them don’t use their body armor, but we still issue them,” McKie said in response to a citizen who said many officers work their entire careers without ever using their rifles.

McKie said one officer still has trouble hearing after firing his rifle from the cab of his patrol vehicle last summer.

Supervisor Hildy Angius asked if suppressors are being used by officers in all counties, and how often are they being used.

McKie responded that some agencies in the Phoenix area are getting suppressors, and they’re used for all training sessions. It’s a wise use of public money, he said. MCSO asked for 90 rifle suppressors at a cost of about $675 each, plus $90 for suppressor mounts.