Obituary | Antonio Canez

Antonio “Tony “ Rodriguez Canez, 73, a longtime Kingman resident, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2018. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, and also lived in Wisconsin. Tony proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam era, where he was stationed mostly in Turkey.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maria, and his children, Frank (Jennifer), Tony Jr. (Isabel), Stella (Scott), ten grandchildren and one newly born great-grandson; and by his sisters, Isabel Sanchez, Mary Olga Badertscher, and Patricia Polley.

Services will be held at Desert View Funeral Chapel in Kingman at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 9. For more information, call Desert View at (928) 757-3111.