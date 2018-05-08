Obituary | Robert Earl Schwanbeck

Bob gained his “forever wings” on April 27, 2018, in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Born Feb. 21, 1933 in a home in Ash Fork, Arizona to Herman and Dorothy.

He is preceded in death by his parents – Herman and Dorothy, Brother Louis, Brenda Huff and most recently son Brett. He is survived by his children; Brian, Derek, Robin, April and Loren Schwanbeck; Diana, Gerald and Daniel Huff. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob served in the Korean War for the U.S. Air Force under SAC 67th BOMB SQ and was a proud lifetime member of the VFW POST 10005. He was a founding member of the B.P.O.E. in Bullhead City. A lifelong Arizonian, Bob loved to be outdoors. He could be found fishing, hunting, exploring or just tinkering around. He was a humble honest hardworking man, who made deals with a shake of hand and held you by the words you said.

Services will be held May 12, 2018 at Desert Lawn Mortuary Mohave Valley at 12:30 p.m for family and close friends. All are welcomed to a celebration of life at the VFW Post 10005 at 2 p.m. In honor of Bob’s love of his country, please dress in red, white and blue. In lieu of flowers, family requests a donation to The Air Force Museum Foundation, PO Box 1903, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio 45433.