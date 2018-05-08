Searchers rescue driver stranded in wash

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team found a stranded driver Monday night near Gregg’s Hideout Road, which is not maintained by the county and crosses over a wash.

Searchers were called out after the 46-year-old man, driving a Kia Soul, became stranded in the wash and called 911. He was found in good condition.

The man had been prospecting with friends, and they split off into different directions at the end of the day. He got stranded on his way back to Kingman.

Upon arriving in the area, one of the search teams went up Gregg’s Hideout Road and found the car. They were able to help get the car back on the road.

Information provided by MCSO