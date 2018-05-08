Still time to sign up for firefighter fishing tournament

There is still time to enter the 29th annual Kingman Firefighter’s Association Fishing Derby that will start 4 p.m. Friday at South Cove on Lake Mead and end 3 p.m. Saturday. Entries will be taken at the dock, but fees must be paid in cash.

This is an open tournament where you pick your own teams. Teams are either two or three people.

There will be a bass division, where a total of 15 of either largemouth or smallmouth bass can be entered, but no more than 10 bass of either species can be weighed in per day. There will be a check-in Friday night at the South Cove Dock for teams that want to weigh in bass. Check with tournament directors Mike Stapleton (760-450-4954) or Matt Wolsey (928-279-3926) for the check-in time.

Awards will be made for first, second and third place finish, plus a big fish award in the bass division.

Per Lake Mead National Recreational Area rules, all largemouth and smallmouth bass must be returned alive after weigh in.

For striped bass, there is a 40 fish limit, and awards will be made for first, second and third place finish. An award will also be given for big fish.

After the tournament there will be a lunch at the Meadview home of Fred and Carol Proudfoot for all tournament participants.

There will also be a drawing for prizes that have been donated by various businesses at the luncheon. Tickets for the raffles can be purchased at the luncheon.

All funds that are raised from this tournament are given to local youths in the form of scholarships.