Taking a gamble: Two men bet how deep car can go into lake

LAKE HAVASU CITY – As bets go, this one wasn’t going far.

Two men wagered on how deep they could drive a car into Lake Havasu, then had to call Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety when they got stuck with the car partially submerged.

Officers from the boating division were called to That Beach at 4:20 p.m. and found the car halfway under water and occupied by the men.

In taking information, it was discovered that Reymundo Aispiro, 28, of Lake Havasu City, had a misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was booked into Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by MCSO