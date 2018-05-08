Two small fires cause minimal home damage in North Kingman

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to two small structure fires on Sunday, putting them out with not much damage to either structure.

The first fire was around 2:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue where crews found a smoldering mattress in a home occupied by handicapped residents. One of them was taken to the hospital.

The fire was determined to be accidental, and property loss was less than $500.

NACFD also sent two engines, water tender and brush engine to a fire in the 4300 block of Suffock Avenue around 5 p.m., with mutual assistance from Kingman Fire Department.

Crews found a small fire on the outside wall of a double-wide mobile home that had extended into a crawl space under the home. It was put out with about 200 gallons of water and caused less than $2,000 damage.

Information provided by NACFD