You're invited to have Coffee with Cops Thursday

KINGMAN – Want to know more about your local law enforcement officers and their department? Head over to Coffee with Cops from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Taco Bell, 3220 Stockton Hill Road.

According to the Kingman Police Department’s Facebook page, the department holds these community outreach events on a quarterly basis.

“The idea is to make ourselves more accessible to the general public for questions and comments,” KPD said on its Facebook page.

Look for the Kingman Public Safety Mobile Command Post; that’s where you’ll find the coffee and the cops.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department