The 40th annual Kingman Festival of the Arts takes place at Metcalfe Park this weekend

Wondering what to do for mom beyond flowers and a card for Mother’s Day?

She might enjoy a trip to the 40th annual Kingman Festival of the Arts presented by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club Saturday and Sunday at Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue.

Local artists will display their paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry and other crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

“It’s one of our two major fundraisers (along with Octoberfest) and all of our net proceeds go to our service projects, both local and international,” said Jo Ann Oxsen, past president of Route 66 Rotary.

“Also, it’s a community event and we were proud to take it over from Mohave Community College a few years back.”

Festival of the Arts will have more than 50 artisans and food vendors coming from Arizona, California and Nevada, along with a children’s arts area, Oxsen said.

Featured artist at the festival is Don Burda, who will be donating a vase made from one of the maple trees cut down at Metcalfe Park to the Route 66 Rotarians for their raffle.

Cracks in the maple trunk were filled with Kingman turquoise from Colbaugh Processing and the topper was lathed from a eucalyptus tree that once grew in Lake Havasu City.

“I’m extremely proud of this piece and hope it fetches a tidy sum for the Rotarians,” Burda said.

A variety of live music will be performed by harpist Nedra Oldham, Leonard Interior Band, Monkey Bizzness, Ken Kordes and Black Lemon.

Belly dancing troupes Bahira, Sultan and Hot Hips will shake their stuff.

Beale Street Theater will preview a scene from “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” and Kingman Center for the Arts will present a wearable fashion show.

Black Bridge Brewery will set up a beer booth, and Diana’s Cellar Door is bringing the wine. A portion of their sales goes to the Rotary Club.

“What a wonderful thing to do for mother,” Oxsen said. “Take her to the festival. It’s a neat activity, over and above taking her out to dinner. Some people expect it every year, and you can find her some nice gifts, let her choose her gift.”

After winds and cool temperatures a week ago, the weather looks to be in full cooperation for this weekend’s Festival of the Arts, with sunny skies and temperatures around 80.

The festival returned to Metcalfe Park last year after being held at Mohave Community College and Centennial Park for 10 years. Many artists and local residents expressed their desire to return to Metcalfe.

It’s a nice setting with lots of shade, Oxsen said.

Route 66 Rotary Club has close to 60 members, and about three-fourths of them sign up to work the festival, she said. The club uses proceeds from the event to buy dictionaries for students, provide grants for teachers and help with community projects.

Lee Williams High School and Kingman Academy of Learning Interact Clubs help with the festival.

“The sense of community was wonderful to witness and the vendor support provided by club members is very much appreciated,” artist Randy Jacobs of R&J Arizona Designs posted on Facebook last year.