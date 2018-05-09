City tackles airport head on

KINGMAN – The City wasted no time in starting work at the airport and industrial park that it became responsible for a week ago and has embarked on numerous efforts that will bring the area up to City standards.

According to a City of Kingman press release, new management has been brought on at the airport and industrial park. Joe Husband, now the interim airport general manager, previously managed the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport. Bill DeJulio will manage and market the industrial park.

Streets at the park have been swept, trees trimmed and signage is updated. The management team has also started to meet with airport users and business owners at the industrial park.

Council is pulling its weight as well, as it approved a special fund in the City’s financial system at its May 1 meeting that takes airport revenues and expenses into account. Also, funds have been transferred from Kingman Airport Authority bank accounts into the fund created by Council.

The City is also making headway in creating an Airport Advisory Commission and has prepared a resolution to finalize it, which will go before Council.

Lastly, the Federal Aviation Commission gave its approval for the City of Kingman to operate the airport.

Contact Gary Kellogg, City economic development director, at 928-565-1259 with questions or if desiring to join the businesses at the airport and industrial park.

– Information provided by the City of Kingman.

