Cooler days, gusty winds raise fire danger

KINGMAN – Temperatures are expected to drop to normal with gusty winds returning for the weekend, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

Today will be the last day of temperatures that have been well above normal, with midweek highs up to 98 degrees.

Cooler temperatures return over the weekend, coming down to 85 on Friday, 79 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday. There’s also a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday in nearby counties in California and Nevada.

Winds gusting to 30-40 mph are expected in Mohave County. These winds combined with humidity levels under 15 percent and critical fuel levels across portions of Mohave County will bring increased fire danger, NWS reported.

The hottest temperatures are forecast along the lower Colorado River, ranging from 105 to 110 degrees from Mohave Valley south to Lake Havasu City.

– Information provided by NWS