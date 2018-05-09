Council to address operating and capital budget

KINGMAN – The time has come for Council to discuss the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget.

Council will start day one of a two-day work session about the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. Discussion will continue at 9 a.m. Friday in the same location.

City staff will give presentations regarding the operating and capital budget. Public comment is not included on the agenda, but comments can be made at Council’s discretion.