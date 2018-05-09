Group: McSally improperly fundraising for House, Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — A Washington-based political action committee claims Republican Rep. Martha McSally has improperly raised money for the House of Representatives and for her Senate campaign.

The Arizona Republic reports End Citizens United filed a complaint Friday against McSally over the matter with the Federal Election Commission.

The liberal group says McSally's campaign has already moved $1 million from her House committee to her Senate committee since announcing she was running for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

McSally's campaign says the dispute with the Federal Election Commission relates to issues from years ago and involved accounting disagreements, not shielding information from the agency.

McSally spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair says the campaign is waiting for the Federal Election Commission matters related to an audit of the House campaign committee before closing it.

