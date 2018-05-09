Horoscopes | May 9, 2018

Birthdays: Steve Yzerman, 53; John Corbett, 57; Billy Joel, 69; Candice Bergen, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sharing personal information is not in your best interest. Someone will use your weaknesses to his or her advantage.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Participate in functions that allow you to display your attributes. Your input will draw the attention of someone in a prime position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your confidence will wane if you let someone use emotional tactics to bring you down. Fight back by concentrating on making personal gains as well as physical and intellectual improvements.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put more time and effort into something creative or unusual. A change of scenery or starting a hobby that has the potential to give you another source of income should be high on your to-do list.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your intelligence when faced with opposition or competition. What you know will be the best way to overcome a situation that is spinning out of control.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A partnership will cause concern. Monitor interaction with someone you deal with regularly and take notes to ensure that you have reference to what’s being said as well as promises made.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A need for change may disrupt your personal life or relationships. Consider how friends and family will feel before you put your plans in motion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your creative imagination run wild. Someone will impress you by offering a unique suggestion regarding the way you live or the plans you are considering implementing into your everyday routine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be hankering for a change. Line up something that will challenge you mentally and physically; you will feel satisfied by what you accomplish.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity will spring up in an unusual manner. Don’t shy away from a chance to try something new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Enact some changes to the way you live. Comfort and convenience will make your life better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will be close to the surface. If you need help, ask for it.