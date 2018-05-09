KRMC runs for a good cause

KINGMAN – Running a 10k race sounds like a great idea to do early in the morning on a Saturday. Especially if it’s going toward a good cause like the Kingman Regional Medical Center Joan and Diana Hospice Home.

KRMC is having its 15th annual Route 66 Race for Hospice at 7:15 a.m. Saturday. The starting line is at the Arizona Route 66 Museum (Powerhouse), 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the operations of the hospice home. The race was started to raise money to build the home, and since then has continued on to keep running the operation.

The hospice home opened in 2010 and provides services such as nursing care, social interaction, chaplaincy, rapid crisis response, respite care, volunteer opportunities, and bereavement.

“We are extremely proud of how far we have come with this event,” said Julya Walters, KRMC communication specialist. “The hospice home has provided invaluable care to countless patients and families in some of their most vulnerable moments.”

Last year, the event had 180 participants, including families that have signed up and run together, and CEO Brian Turney frequently runs the 10k.



The event will have a 1k for children under the age of 12.

The 5k race will begin at the Powerhouse and proceed up El Trovatore Hill with a turnaround at the crest of the hill.

As for the 10k route, it will go through El Trovatore Hill, proceed onto Hualapai Mountain Road with a turnaround just past the Copper Ridge Apartments.

At the end of the race there will be an award ceremony at Locomotive Park when those who finished in the top 3 of each age group by gender will be recognized.

Entry fees for adults is $25 and children 12 and under are $15. Fees will go up after Friday to $30 for adults.

Participants are encouraged to raise pledges from friends and family. If participants raise over $100, then they will have their entry fee waived and become eligible for prizes at the after-race ceremony.

Participants will be given a custom T-shirt. They can begin picking up their packets at 5 p.m. Friday at the Dam Bar and Steak House, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave., where participants will receive a 20-percent discount for a meal that evening.

To register for the event, people can sign up at www.active.com or call Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.