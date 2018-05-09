Library friends to hold benefit book sale

KINGMAN – Friends of the Kingman Library is holding a book sale Friday and Saturday at Mohave County Library’s Kingman branch, 3269 Burbank St.

The book sale will take place in the parking lot, weather permitting, and in the program room inside the library. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

There will be a huge selection of books, including fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, reference materials and magazines. Audio and video tapes are also on sale.

A preview sale for Friends of Kingman Library members will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The volunteer group organizes the book sale as a service to the community and to benefit the Kingman Public Library.

Information provided by Friends of Kingman Library