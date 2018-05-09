Mohave Most Wanted | May 9, 2018

As of May 9, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Joseph Nicholas Giardullo
DOB: 08/09/1957 White Male 5’9” 195 lbs
Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray
Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 5 Felony
DOW: 05/08/2018
Andrew Michael Lott
DOB: 03/16/1990 White Male 5’10” 188 lbs
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 05/09/2018
Alexander George Schneider III
DOB: 12/02/1985 White Male 6’2” 160 lbs
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Prohib Wpn – Mfg/Poss/Sell, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 05/08/2018
Ashley Dawn Sowards
DOB: 12/06/1995 White Female 5’4” 110 lbs
Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde
Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 05/09/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Katie Dawn Millett
Offense: Conspiracy, Class 2 Felony; Narcotic Drug – Possess For Sale, Class 2 Felony
DOW: 01/09/2018 DOC: 05/03/2018
Cecil Roland Thomason
Offense: Organized Retail Theft, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 02/20/2018 DOC: 05/02/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
