Mohave Most Wanted | May 9, 2018

Michael Andrew Lott, Joseph Nicholis Giardullo, Alexander George Schnedier III

  • Originally Published: May 9, 2018 1:12 p.m.

    • As of May 9, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Joseph Nicholis Giardullo

    DOB: 08/09/1957 White Male 5’9” 195 lbs

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray

    Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 5 Felony

    DOW: 05/08/2018

    Andrew Michael Lott

    DOB: 03/16/1990 White Male 5’10” 188 lbs

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 05/09/2018

    Alexander George Schneider III

    DOB: 12/02/1985 White Male 6’2” 160 lbs

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Prohib Wpn – Mfg/Poss/Sell, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 05/08/2018

    Ashley Dawn Sowards

    DOB: 12/06/1995 White Female 5’4” 110 lbs

    Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 05/09/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    Katie Dawn Millet

    Offense: Conspiracy, Class 2 Felony; Narcotic Drug – Possess For Sale, Class 2 Felony

    DOW: 01/09/2018 DOC: 05/03/2018

    Cecil Roland Thomason

    Offense: Organized Retail Theft, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 02/20/2018 DOC: 05/02/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

