Mohave Most Wanted | May 9, 2018

As of May 9, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Joseph Nicholas Giardullo

DOB: 08/09/1957 White Male 5’9” 195 lbs

Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray

Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 5 Felony

DOW: 05/08/2018

Andrew Michael Lott

DOB: 03/16/1990 White Male 5’10” 188 lbs

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 05/09/2018

Alexander George Schneider III

DOB: 12/02/1985 White Male 6’2” 160 lbs

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Prohib Wpn – Mfg/Poss/Sell, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 05/08/2018

Ashley Dawn Sowards

DOB: 12/06/1995 White Female 5’4” 110 lbs

Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde

Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 05/09/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Katie Dawn Millett

Offense: Conspiracy, Class 2 Felony; Narcotic Drug – Possess For Sale, Class 2 Felony

DOW: 01/09/2018 DOC: 05/03/2018

Cecil Roland Thomason

Offense: Organized Retail Theft, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 02/20/2018 DOC: 05/02/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department