Not-so tiny steps taken in tiny homes discussion

KINGMAN –The Planning and Zoning Commission may receive different opinions, both positive and negative, from citizens about decisions made regarding tiny homes at its meeting Tuesday.

Tiny homes have been discussed by the commission for months. To avoid making a rash decision, public hearings were held and staff was repeatedly asked to return with more information.

After the commission’s April 10 meeting, staff was directed to bring the commission ordinance text amendments that would set and clarify where tiny homes would be permitted in Kingman. Staff presented those amendments to the commissioners Tuesday.

The first change to zoning ordinances in regards to tiny homes dealt with the zoning districts in which their construction would be allowed. Until now, tiny homes could be constructed in rural residential and rural manufactured home zoning districts. However, the commission unanimously approved an amendment that states tiny homes can now only be constructed in R-2 (currently about 25 lots downtown) and the R-MH-6 district (behind Kingman Regional Medical Center).

Allowing tiny homes to be constructed in the R-2 district came with another text amendment that permitted their construction on 2,500 square foot lots if they can be connected to the sewer system. About 19 lots in that district could also have tiny homes if connected to sewer.

Tiny homes must meet appearance criteria for both zoning districts in which they can be constructed. To avoid confusion, staff also included a City of Kingman definition for tiny homes.

“A site-built house smaller than 860 square feet in floor area excluding lofts. Tiny homes shall not be smaller than 300 square feet (Tiny Homes are allowed in the R-2 and R-MH-6 Zoning District only),” said Sylvia Shaffer, City planner.

Staff originally suggested that the minimum square footage for tiny homes be 200 square feet, but the other commissioners agreed with Commissioner Scott McCoy’s opinion that “200 square feet is not realistic.”

The ordinance text amendments were unanimously approved, and City Council will now have the final say on the future of tiny homes in Kingman.