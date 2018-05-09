Obituary | Norma Ellen Lee

It is with great sadness that the family of Norma Ellen Lee announce her passing. She died at home with her husband of 35 years, and her oldest daughter, Julie K Thompson, by her side. Norma passed Feb. 28, at the age of 82.

Norma was a dynamic, who befriended everyone she met. Norma was a waitress most of her life and through the years met many longtime friends. She was also a life member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Norma will be lovingly remembered by her husband, George T. Lee, and his children, Gary Lee, Tony Lee, Chuck Fowler, and Kim Gossner, her children from her second marriage to Richard A. Hiser Sr., Richard A. Hiser Jr. and Brian D. Hiser, will miss her, as well as the children from her first marriage to Walter R. Alley, Michael W. Alley, and Julie K. Thompson. Norma will be greatly missed by her numerous grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held May 12, which would have been Norma’s 83 birthday. We will be meeting in Laughlin, at the Colorado Belle, to share memories and stories of Norma. For further information you may call or text 928-514-4307.