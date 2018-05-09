Planners recommend Sundance heliport in White Hills

KINGMAN – Despite objections from about 25 people representing the private Triangle Airpark in the White Hills area, Mohave County’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 Wednesday to recommend approval of a travel center and heliport off U.S. Highway 93.

Applicant Northern Viking Holdings Corp. is requesting a special use permit to build the Grand Canyon Travel Center with a total of 10 heliport pads in a highway commercial zone on the west side of U.S. 93, north of Equestrian Drive.

Sundance Helicopters of Las Vegas would operate the heliport.

David Dyer, speaking on behalf of pilots and land owners at Triangle Airport, said statements about the heliport are “very misleading,” specifically that it’s only for private use.

“To the public, private means private, but for the FAA, they give the definition of terms for private use as available by the owner or by other persons authorized by the owner,” Dyer told the commission.

“If you approve this, they can bring in commercial service, chartered service for passengers, or any size helicopter they want. They can bring in a 50-passenger helicopter if they want, so private use is very misleading.”

Dyer went into great detail about radio frequencies used by airport pilots and those used by helicopter pilots on several flight routes between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. He said Sundance uses a frequency not authorized for airport operations, so Triangle Airpark pilots can’t hear what the helicopter pilots are saying or what their aircraft position is.

Planning and Zoning Chairman Mehdi Azarmi said the commission is only looking at the county’s ordinance in place for land use. None of the commissioners are qualified to address FAA regulations, so he asked Dyer to focus on the land use.

“We look at the application and we have the ordinance as our guideline, passed by the Board of Supervisors,” Azarmi said. “We are not decision makers. We only recommend if the applicant meets the land use ordinance. Just like your airport. Someone came to the commission to build the airport and they considered the land use. Same here.”

Chris Ballard, manager of Planning and Zoning for Mohave County, said the airport group was asked to meet with the applicant to come up with a workable solution, but the meeting never took place. She wanted to know why.

“This is what we call the elephant in the room,” Dyer answered. “We had a promise years ago he would never interfere with our traffic pattern. He’s not trustworthy. You can make any agreement you want and violated it the next day. We’re going through that right now with Iran.”

Also, Dyer said airport users did not receive sufficient information on heliport operation dates and schedules, so the meeting was premature.

Triangle Airpark has about a dozen takeoffs and landings a day, while the heliport is estimated at 200 flights a day, he added.

Kathy Tackett-Hicks, representing the applicant, said the project is much bigger than the heliport. It includes the Grand Canyon Travel Center on 42 acres, and the five-year revenue projection for Mohave County’s economy tops $23 million.

“This is a cohesive plan to bring people into Mohave County and capture tax revenue going to Las Vegas that we don’t get,” she said.

The plan is for 600 to 700 flights a month, or 20 to 30 a day, she noted. She had arranged for executives of Sundance to meet with the airport group, and was disappointed that nobody wanted to meet with them.