Suspect fights through being tased, gives it up when facing weapon

KINGMAN – Ryan David Condit, 31, of Kingman was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest with physical force and a misdemeanor warrant for failing to pay fines.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence regarding a civil problem on the 3800 block of Northfield Avenue. Arriving to the scene, deputies made contact with Condit, who smelled heavily of alcohol and appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance.

After a records check, deputies found a warrant for Condit and he allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Officers followed Condit, lost and could not find him. They went back to the residence and found Condit in the front yard.

Deputies say Condit was advised of his warrant and attempted to detain him when a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Condit was clenching his fists and attempting to place his arm around the deputy’s neck. The deputy broke away and deployed his taser, but Condit continued to advance toward the deputy, according to an MCSO release.

The deputy deployed his taser again because Condit was refusing verbal commands. The deputy reported he then drew his weapon and gave a verbal command for Condit to get on the ground to which he complied.

Condit was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office