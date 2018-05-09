Tigers, Lady Tigers garner 2A West Region honors

KINGMAN – Following a season in which the Kingman Academy High School baseball team won a region title, nine Tigers were honored by the 2A West Region.

Bradley Hecker and Ryan Hurley led the way, with Hecker being named Region Defensive Player of the Year and Hurley being tabbed Region Player of the Year.

Hecker and Hurley were also named to the All-Region first team along with Wyatt Hall and Donny Tatham.

Kaden Bean, Peter High and Kannon Butler garnered All-Region second team honors, while Braden Judd and Brad Odgen were Honorable Mention selections.

Academy’s Bill McCord rounded out the honorees as he was selected Region Coach of the Year.

The Tigers graduate five seniors in Butler, Hecker, High, Tatham and Kyle Dunton.

Softball

2A West Region

The Kingman Academy High School softball team had a season for the record books. The Lady Tigers’ run ended in the quarterfinals of the 2A State Championship and eight players were honored by the region.

Jessica Plew, Maryssa Edwards, Tori Salem and Jillian Winters were named to the All-Region first team, while Dasani Cave and Randa Short picked up All-Region second team accolades.

Lynsey Day and Kiley Holloway rounded out the honorees as Honorable Mention selections.

The Lady Tigers graduate seven in Kassidy Campbell, Edwards, Chloe Elliott, Plew, Tori Salem, Shaunti Short and Winters.