All Starz gymnastics team brings home 21 medals

KINGMAN – The All Starz gymnastics team made quite a showing at the USA Gymnastics Region 1 Championship. The Kingman All Starz won 21 medals April 20-22 in Salt Lake City, as they competed against more than 2,000 other gymnasts.

“All eight competitors hit all 32 routines they performed on vault, bars, beam and floor and had no falls,” said All Starz owner Brandee Proffit. “Lots of personal-best scores and all-arounds were achieved by the All Starz girls. This was the first season for every one of the Kingman competitors in their level.

“I told them going in that being able to medal at all would be a big accomplishment,” Proffit continued. “They surpassed that goal and we had three girls make it into the top three.”

Madelyn Lock and Daylee Brazdys were the top finishers for the All Starz. Lock, 12, won the silver on the floor with a 9.375 and she took fourth all-around with a 37.675.

Brazdys, 9, also picked up a silver medal with 9.5 on the beam and finished seventh all-around with 36.45.

Cash Proffit, 12, rounded out the medal winners as she scored a 9.55 on the floor to take home the bronze. Cash tallied an eighth-place finish overall with a 37.375.

Rylee Stout, 8, finished fifth on bars with a 9.45 and was 10th on beam with a 9.275.

Alauna Ballard, 10, picked up a pair of 10th-place finishes – tallying a 9.35 on the beam and a 36.875 all-around.

Other All Starz competitors included Kylie Marshall, 11, in seventh on bars (9.325), Emiy Wisda, 9, in ninth on bars (9.4) and Kinsley Bahre, 6, in 13th on beam with a 9.025.

The All Starz conclude their season with the Cartoon Classic May 18-19 at All Starz Academy on 2634 Airway Ave.

There will be 120 competitors over six sessions. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and over, and $5 for ages 4-11.