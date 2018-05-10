County to lease St. Mary's parking lot for $1,000 a month

KINGMAN – Mohave County will pay $1,000 a month for 10 years to use the parking lot of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which will be needed during construction of the new Mohave County Superior Courthouse, Judge Charles Gurtler said at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The county has had a lease with St. Mary’s since the 1990s, and continues to use the church parking lot under terms of the initial lease.
There was never a problem with parking in downtown Kingman in 1990s, but things have changed and the church has new needs, Gurtler told the board.
“When we go out to bid, we need staging for construction, which is the parking lot behind the old jail,” he said. “We’re going to lose it.”
Supervisor Buster Johnson, who voted against approving the lease along with Lois Wakimoto, said he doesn’t see the necessity. Kingman currently has more than 200 parking spaces available on the streets.
“We’re building a court for $25 million and don’t have parking?” Johnson questioned. “Do we have enough parking without the church for the new court?”
He noted the previous lease was for $1,400 a year.
That was from 1994, and when you add paving and maintenance costs, it was closer to $250 a month, Gurtler answered. St. Mary’s wanted $1,500 a month, but the county negotiated it down to $1,000 a month, without any additional maintenance costs.
Mohave County Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson went door-to-door talking to neighbors, and spoke with officials of both St. Mary’s and the Episcopal church on both sides of the courthouse about purchasing property for a parking lot. Nobody wants to sell, he said.
In other action from Monday’s board meeting:
- Supervisors voted 5-0 to schedule a public hearing on a consent agenda item that was pulled by Supervisor Jean Bishop for renewal of a special use permit to allow for a dog breeding kennel in Golden Valley, near Chino Drive and Araby Road. One citizen spoke during the public comment period about the difference between a dog breeding kennel and a “puppy mill.” He lives near the kennel and said he’s been listening to puppies barking for six years. County officials approved the kennel without ever visiting the property, he said. Also on the consent agenda was renewal of a special permit for the Luv of Paws animal rescue and sanctuary in the area of Oatman Highway and Edgerton Road. It was extended without an expiration date.
- Supervisors voted 5-0 to adopt an amendment to Mohave County’s anti-littering ordinance to clarify the ERACE (Environmental and Rural Areas Cleanup Enforcement) reward program of $500 for anyone reporting illegal dumping and successful prosecution, and to change the definition of “litter generator.” Public Works Director Steve Latoski said the reward was inadvertently omitted from a previous ordinance amendment requiring trash service for rental properties. Supervisor Johnson wanted to know how many rewards have been given out, and Latoski replied at least one.
- Supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize County Manager Mike Hendrix to apply for an additional 75 acre-feet of water rights from the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District for $2,500 to have legal standing in its battle to stop the transfer of water to Central Arizona Project. Hendrix said the county now has 2 acre-feet, which is the residential allocation. MVIDD says it has no more water to allocate for farming, yet the board wants to send water to CAP, Hendrix noted. “This is a very good argument for them not to repurpose the water and send it to Phoenix,” he said.
