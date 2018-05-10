County to lease St. Mary's parking lot for $1,000 a month

KINGMAN – Mohave County will pay $1,000 a month for 10 years to use the parking lot of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which will be needed during construction of the new Mohave County Superior Courthouse, Judge Charles Gurtler said at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The county has had a lease with St. Mary’s since the 1990s, and continues to use the church parking lot under terms of the initial lease.

There was never a problem with parking in downtown Kingman in 1990s, but things have changed and the church has new needs, Gurtler told the board.

“When we go out to bid, we need staging for construction, which is the parking lot behind the old jail,” he said. “We’re going to lose it.”

Supervisor Buster Johnson, who voted against approving the lease along with Lois Wakimoto, said he doesn’t see the necessity. Kingman currently has more than 200 parking spaces available on the streets.

“We’re building a court for $25 million and don’t have parking?” Johnson questioned. “Do we have enough parking without the church for the new court?”

He noted the previous lease was for $1,400 a year.

That was from 1994, and when you add paving and maintenance costs, it was closer to $250 a month, Gurtler answered. St. Mary’s wanted $1,500 a month, but the county negotiated it down to $1,000 a month, without any additional maintenance costs.

Mohave County Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson went door-to-door talking to neighbors, and spoke with officials of both St. Mary’s and the Episcopal church on both sides of the courthouse about purchasing property for a parking lot. Nobody wants to sell, he said.

In other action from Monday’s board meeting: