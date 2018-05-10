Driving in the wrong lane leads to drug and weapons charges

KINGMAN – Authorities arrested James Dominick Maningoine, 54, of Kingman, last week for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a weapon by a prohibited person, and a weapon in a drug offense.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a white truck driving in the wrong lane in the 4300 block of Calvary Road.

During a traffic stop, Maningoine was determined to be the only occupant of the vehicle.

When deputies asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, Maningoine told them there was a gun on the back seat. Deputies assert Maningoine told them he was a prohibited possessor.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported they found a revolver, a rifle in the back seat, four grams of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.

Maningoine was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office