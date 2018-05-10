Expired license tags lead to arrest

KINGMAN – Driving around with expired license tags led to a California man getting a ride to Mohave County jail.

Deputies noticed a black SUV had expired license tags, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupant of the vehicle, Jay Randall Frogozo, 19, of Mission Hills, California.

Authorities say they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, and Frogozo made a movement toward the seat. He was quickly detained, officers searched the vehicle and found a revolver under the seat.

Frogoza allegedly admitted to deputies he was a prohibited possessor. Authorities report they continued a search of the vehicle and found two grams of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.

Frogoza was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon in a drug offense and booked without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office