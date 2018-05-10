UPDATE*** Fully-engulfed structure fire on Snavely contained

Latest (6:07 p.m.) The fire has been contained. More information will be forthcoming when made available.

ORIGINAL POST

A fully-engulfed structure fire on the 2900 block of East Snavely Avenue erupted Thursday afternoon. The Daily Miner's Vanessa Espinoza reports that people on neighboring properties are watering down their houses and yards in hopes of preventing its spread. Fire officials are on scene. More details will come when information is released.