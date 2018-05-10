KPD officer involved in fatal shooting in February cleared of any wrongdoing

KINGMAN – Mohave County Chief Deputy Attorney James Shoppman determined that the Kingman Police Department officer involved in a shooting that resulted in death of Michael Weber, 63 of Kingman, Feb. 10 was justified.

Shoppmann informed MCSO detectives that the officer’s physical force was to protect himself from Weber’s threatened and attempted use of deadly physical force.

The officer committed no crime and his actions were justified, according to Shoppmann. Weber was killed back after a reported domestic dispute occurred in the Zuni Village RV Park.

Officer Jace Reif, a seven-year law enforcement officer, identified himself and told Weber to come out of his trailer with his hands up prior to the shooting.

Weber proceeded to leave his trailer while holding a semi-automatic pistol in his right hand that was hidden by the trailer door and didn’t comply with several of Reif’s commands.

Weber was shot multiple times and the officer called for medical help. Emergency responders then performed life-saving techniques on the scene.

The RV park manager, Kevin McCumber, told the Daily Miner that Weber was a soft-spoken tenant and never had any issues with him paying his rent on time.

McCumber also noted that Weber wore two hearing aids and thought that could have been a factor to the unfolding of the shooting.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Daily Miner reports.